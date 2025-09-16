Convicted Chesterfield paedophile jailed for overnight stay with four young children

A convicted Chesterfield paedophile has been jailed for an overnight stay at a house with four young children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Bourne, 28, was subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) banning him from such contact with females aged under-16 at the time of the offence on June 17.

Derby Crown Court heard of the four children present at the property, there were two boys aged five and seven and two girls aged eight and ten. Judge Jonathan Straw was told Bourne had four sexual offences, including engaging in sexual communication with a child, and seven beaches of related court orders on his record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his arrest for the latest breach, Bourne told police he “initially did not know there were children present at the address on June 17”, a prosecutor told the court. The court heard that the defendant did not offend towards the children present on this occasion.

Brandon Bourne, 28, was jailed for 18 months

The prosecuting barrister said: “The defendant posed a serious risk of harm, considering his previous interest in young girls.” Listing previous offending, the barrister said Bourne had been jailed for a year for engaging in sexual communication with a child and four months for previous breaches of his SHPO.

Jailing Bourne for 18 months, Judge Jonathan Straw told him: “Given your past appearances in court as a consequence of your offending towards children and then in breach of orders you should have been aware of your obligations.

"The offences are serious because of the context in which they were committed – your background.” Bourne, previously of Archdale Close, Chesterfield, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.