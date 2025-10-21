Controversial Chesterfield businessman says “police our streets not our tweets” following copper theft

A controversial businessman who owns one of Chesterfield’s largest buildings says officers should “police our streets not our tweets”.

The critique comes after it emerged last week that thieves stripped lead from the roof of the Crooked Spire church and also stole a number of lead down pipes.

Commenting on policing priorities and data showing 12,000 arrests in the UK for social media comment in the year April 2024 to March 2025, James Holmes said: “If you reported a burglary I could go on holiday and come back with a tan and the police would still not have been out to see you."

Property developer James claims in February 2023 £40,000 of copper was taken from the roof of the former North East Derbyshire District Council building on Saltergate – which he owns.

James, who is in the midst of a battle with Chesterfield Borough Council after draping a huge Union Flag over the derelict Saltergate building, also reported the theft to South Yorkshire Police as he had proof the copper was sold at a scrap merchants across the border.

However he claims South Yorkshire officers told him the scrap merchants were “cooperative” during a visit but the investigation had not gone anywhere.

Speaking about policing in general, James said: “I know of multiple people getting vehicles stolen and police have never even visited to take statements.

"We’ve told police about the incident, the guy that did it, the vehicle he used and the material he sold. What more could they want. We’re living in a lawless society now.”

Commenting on the Crooked Spire incident, Reverend Patrick Coleman, from the Church of St Mary and All Saints, says anti-social behaviour has risen in Chesterfield during his 11 years as Vicar at the church.

He believes budget cuts for both Derbyshire Constabulary and Chesterfield Borough Council have hindered their ability to tackle crime in the town - and stressed the need for a greater police presence in Chesterfield.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police says an investigation was launched however it had now been filed pending further evidence coming forward. Derbyshire Constabulary has yet to respond.