A woman from Chesterfield has been sentenced after an “extremely distressing” discovery at a flat in the town – which was littered with the bones and skeletons of 12 dead cats.

A woman has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from keeping animals for life after 12 cats were found starved to death at a flat in Chesterfield.

The skeletal remains of the animals were discovered strewn throughout the one-bedroom property at Highfield Road in April last year. Two surviving cats were rescued by the RSPCA.

Magistrates described the case as one of the most distressing they had ever heard in court.

Klare Forman (born 8/8/1980), now of Gratton Court, Chesterfield, was handed the ban and suspended jail term at a sentencing hearing on July 24. She had previously pleaded guilty to one Animal Welfare Act offence following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard that officers from the charity, together with the police and local authority, went to the flat on April 11 2024 following reports that live and dead cats were inside.

In his evidence to the court, RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Neil Coleman, said: “The property was full of piled up clothing, as well as cat faeces across the floor. There was a deceased skeletal cat upon entrance to the front door. Within the living room there were five dead skeletal cats.

“We entered the bedroom where there was a deceased skeletal cat at the foot of the bed, and another dead black cat underneath the bed which was still intact.

12 cats had starved to death inside the flat.

“On the left hand side of the bed there was a further deceased cat, partially decomposed. Another dead tortoiseshell cat was found within the bedroom wardrobe.”

While searching through various bags of items, the remains of two kittens were found wrapped in clothing. There was no food or water for the cats anywhere in the flat.

Milk found inside the fridge, which had been turned off, had expired at the end of December 2023, suggesting no one had been living at the property for a considerable time.

Two female cats were found alive in the bedroom. Scared and skittish, they were successfully caught and taken for immediate veterinary treatment. Both were found to be alert and responsive with teeth and coats in good condition.

Two cats were rescued and rehomed by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

The court heard there was nothing left of the bodies of the deceased felines, and the lack of flesh on them led RSPCA officers to believe it was likely the surviving cats had eaten the remains of those who had died.

A tin of cat food was left on the bedroom window ledge to check if any live animals were still inside, but when an RSPCA officer returned the following day it was found uneaten in the same position.

In her evidence, the vet who also examined the two partially decomposed cats, said: “Although clinical examination was limited, the poor body condition was obvious. The post-mortem examination provides more conclusive detail in relation to the severity of anorexia these animals would have been suffering.

“Pathological changes were noted by the pathologist which included; reduction in muscle bulk and subcutaneous adipose tissue and changes to the liver which are consistent with hepatic lipidosis (fatty liver disease) in both.

“The tortoiseshell female was also found to have dilated ventricular chambers which is known to occur in cats with a deficiency in taurine. This is an essential protein found in most commercial cat diets now.

“This further supports that this cat, and likely the other, were not fed a correct cat diet for a period of weeks to months. This has likely led to the long-lasting negative energy balance and their death.”

The court heard that Forman was traced to the Gratton Court address by the RSPCA during the course of the investigation.

At first she told an inspector that she had made arrangements for another woman to come and live at the flat to look after the cats, although she couldn’t provide a name or telephone number for her. She said she only had four cats and couldn’t vouch for the others that were found at the property.

Forman then agreed she had responsibility for the animals and had never made an arrangement for someone else to look after them. The two surviving cats were signed over by her into the care of the RSPCA.

In mitigation the court was told that Forman had been using drugs and was now being assisted in her rehabilitation. She was said to be “deeply apologetic” for the animals that had suffered, but her poor physical and mental health meant that prison would be detrimental to her. Her early guilty plea was also highlighted.

Sentencing her, magistrates said it was “one of the most distressing cases they had ever heard in their court”. They said the description of what had been found inside the flat was very graphic and they declined to view the footage or photographs because they were too distressing.

Having heard the mitigating features, magistrates said they were able to step back from immediate custody. They sentenced Forman to 26 weeks in prison, reduced to 17 weeks and suspended for two years. She was also ordered to carry out 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days and pay costs of £400 and a £154 victim surcharge.

The two surviving cats made a good recovery. They were cared for by the RSPCA’s Chesterfield & North Derbyshire Branch and have since been rehomed.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, ARO Coleman said: “The scene inside the flat was extremely distressing. The entire flat was littered with bones and the skeletons of cats who had sadly perished in the most awful circumstances. I’d like to thank the police officer and the staff from the council who assisted us with this incident, which was very upsetting for all concerned.

“Although we were only able to save two cats, I’m so pleased they are both in loving homes now and the lifetime ban given to the defendant reflects how serious this case was.”