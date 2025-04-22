Chesterfield paedophile jailed for sexual abuse of young boy

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:21 BST
A Chesterfield paedophile who sexually abused a young boy has been jailed for over three years.

Keith Morton, 55, was found guilty of seven counts against the youngster, including buggery, indecent assault and gross indecency, after a trial at Derby Crown Court.

Morton, of Barry Road, Brimington, was jailed for three years and four months.

