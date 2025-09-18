Chesterfield paedophile caught with over one million images and videos on computer

A Chesterfield paedophile was caught with over one million images and videos on his computer during a police raid at his home.

"Isolated” Stephen Plumtree’s offending was catalysed by a “long term” porn addiction – which he described as a “slippery slope”, Derby Crown Court heard.

The 31-year-old admitted having the images immediately during the search warrant on his Grangewood home on August 10, 2023. A judge was told that due to the “sheer volume” of images and videos police were only able to categorise a sample of 11,000.

However, of that sample, over 1,000 were the most serious category A, including 500 videos, while 9,000 of the images were of Category C. Police also uncovered extreme pornographic images showing dogs being sexually abused.

Derby Crown Court heard today (Thursday) that children as young as four and “toddlers” were among victims in the upsetting material. During a police interview following his arrest Plumtree told officers the offending was caused by a long-term porn addiction.

A barrister representing the defendant said her client had expressed “deep regret” for the victims shown in the images and had been “open and frank” with probation officers.

Recorder Penelope Stanistreet-Keen told Plumtree his offending crossed the custody threshold due to the “sheer volume” of images, however she noted he had made no attempt to minimise his crimes in “any way” and had “graphically” explained his desensitisation to the indecent imagery.

Identifying a realistic prospect of rehabilitation, the recorder handed Plumtree, of previous good character, 12 months’ jail suspended for 18 months with 200 hours of unpaid work, 25 rehabilitation activity days and a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

The defendant of Chepstow Close, Grangewood, admitted making indecent photographs of children, possessing prohibited images of children and extreme pornographic images.