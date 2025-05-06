Chesterfield man with crack habit stole an eight-foot Christmas tree from Asda

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield man stole an eight-foot Christmas tree from Asda while homeless and struggling with a crack addiction, a court heard.

James Morris, 35, picked up the Yuletide evergreen from Ravenside Retail Park store in the town on November 27 last year and left without paying. Derby Crown Court heard he later sold the £60 tree for £40 to pay for somewhere to sleep.

A prosecuting barrister told the court how during a previous raid – this time at M&S on June 13 the same year – he made off with Irish cream, Amaretto, bedding and greeting cards worth £291. While during a police stop search in February 2024 he was found with three grams of Mamba.

The offences, the court heard, put Morris in breach of a two-year suspended sentence order imposed in respect of a 15-month jail term. Father-of-one Morris had 25 previous convictions for 71 offences – including 21 for theft, the court head.

A barrister representing Morris said her client’s offending was “low-level” to fund accommodation while homeless and he had been honest about all his offences with police and the courts. He was now no longer using drugs, she added.

Judge James Carter, noting the age of the offences and that Morris was “making progress” with probation agreed it would be “unjust” to activate his suspended sentence. Instead, the defendant was handed an additional eight-week jail term suspended for 12 months, nine additional rehabilitation activity days and fined £10.

Morris of Elm Street, Temple Normanton, admitted theft, possession of class B drugs and breaching a community order and a suspended sentence order.