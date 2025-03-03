Chesterfield man told undercover police cop “baby girl, I’m so horny”, court hears

A Chesterfield man told an undercover police officer posing online as a 12-year-old girl “baby girl, I’m so horny”, a court heard.

Richard Locke, 47, made the comment in July last year through the online chat platform Kik, sending the online decoy a photo of “a male” in bed and requesting a nude image of the girl he believed to be a child in return.

Derby Crown Court heard Locke went on to discuss wanting to “kiss every part” of the online persona and he suggested she “massage” her pelvic area. Locke was arrested shortly after the chat ended, having been identified by the IP address of the device he was using.

The court heard Locke had four previous convictions including indecent exposure and harassment dating back to 2001.

Judge James Carter noted that Locke’s latest offending was “relatively short” and there was no grooming in terms of offering to buy gifts, however he told the defendant he found his claim to have no interest in children “hard to believe”.

The judge suspended a two-year jail term by two years, noting that he had expressed remorse, had sought help through his own GP and was assessed as having a good prospect of rehabilitation by the probation service.

Locke, of Poplar Drive, New Tupton, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite a female child aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He was handed a 31-day programme, 20 rehabilitation activity days and 280 hours of unpaid work.