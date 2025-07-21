Chesterfield man to face manslaughter trial over 55-year-old’s death following “altercation” at Crooked Spire in 2023
Liam Rousell, 22, has been charged with manslaughter following the death of Paul Furniss in July 2023. Police say the victim, Paul Furniss, is believed to have been involved in an “altercation” in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church in the early hours of Sunday July 2, 2023.
Paul, 55, was found dead at his Chesterfield home three days later – on July 5. Rousell, of Hillside Drive, Mastin Moor, will face trial at Derby Crown Court in November along with another man, Jake Jackson, 24, of Trinity Place, Clay Cross, – charged with committing an act to pervert the course of public justice.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The victim, Paul Furniss, is believed to have been involved in an altercation in the grounds of the Crooked Spire church in the early hours of Sunday July 2, 2023. Paul, 55, was found dead three days later at his home in Chesterfield.”