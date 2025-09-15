Chesterfield man swung axe at neighbour during row over noise, court hears

A Chesterfield man swung an axe at his neighbour during a row over noise, a court heard.

Karl Finch, 39, stormed out of his Grangewood flat on Churtsea Close with the weapon in the early hours of September 19, 2023, swinging it at his adjoining neighbour. Derby Crown Court heard the complainant’s brother had just arrived at the block of flats to help after being told Finch was banging loudly next door.

However a barrister representing the defendant said there was a history of disputes between the two men and that the defendant had been “headbutted” when he opened the door to the complainant and his brother.

Eoin Campbell, prosecuting, said the complainant and his brother had fled the flats shortly after and called police. Finch, the court heard, had 19 convictions for 35 offences on his record however he had not troubled the courts since 2011.

Judge Jonathan Straw observed Finch had been trouble-free for a long time, had remained in work throughout and had since moved away from the Grangewood address.

Finch, now of Northview Road, Bolsover, admitted affray. He was jailed for 12 months suspended for two years and handed 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days.