Chesterfield man sentenced after breaking partner’s arm and threatening to kill her during “horrendous” campaign of abuse

A Chesterfield man has been sentenced after subjecting his partner to “years of hell” – with a campaign of abuse that included breaking her arm and making threats to kill her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Pollard repeatedly and continuously became physically violent and verbally abusive towards his partner, threatening to kill her and controlling her life.

He set rules she had to follow and would not speak to her in public, as well alienating her from her family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The matters came to light when she suffered a broken arm after an assault at their home in October 2022, when he threw her to the floor, kicked her and threatened to end her life. He continued assaulting her when she was on the floor, leaving her with severe bruising to her arms and back, a broken arm and cuts and grazes to her face and head.

Pollard was also handed a 10-year restraining order to stop him from contacting the victim.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “My life has moved on and I've found so much more peace and happiness.

“However, because of you, my mental state of mind finds it immensely difficult to have trust within the relationships I share with my friends and my partner.

“I have very low self-esteem and find myself often feeling worthless. No matter how much support I receive you have damaged me mentally to what feels like beyond repair.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pollard was arrested and subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The 33-year-old, of Romeley Crescent, Chesterfield, admitted the offences and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on June 13 – where he was jailed for two years, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity. He must also attend a domestic violence perpetrator course.

Pollard was also handed a 10-year restraining order preventing him from having any contact with the woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Michael Verdi, who led the investigation, added: “Pollard put this woman through years of hell, repeatedly threatening her, controlling her life and assaulting her.

“This case has taken some time to come to court but the victim has remained incredibly strong throughout and I’d like to commend her courage.

“This was an absolutely horrendous example of controlling and coercive behaviour and I hope the victim in this case can now begin to look to the future and a much happier and secure life.”