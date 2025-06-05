Chesterfield man jailed for shop thefts targeting multiple stores

A Chesterfield man has been jailed for a string of shop thefts targeting multiple stores including Tesco and Sainsbury's.

Phillip Gray, 34, committed seven separate theft offences in January 2025 and late December 2024 – targeting multiple stores including Tesco, Sainsbury's and One Beyond. Derby Justice Centre heard Gray stole chocolate worth £3.40 from Tesco on London Road, Derby on January 14. Just five days earlier he took detergent valued at £84 from the same store. The defendant also stole coffee worth approximately £150 from the London Road Tesco on January 6 and shampoo and conditioners valued at £119.70 from One Beyond at Southgate Retail Park, Normanton Road, Derby on January 7.

On January 2 he stole chocolate worth £100 from Sainsbury's on Morley Street. He also targeted Sainsbury's on Farm Street on December 27, 2024, taking steaks valued at £50, and returned to the Morley Street branch on December 28, 2024, stealing meat and cheese worth £73.

Appearing at Derby Justice Centre on March 11, he was handed a year in jail by District Judge Andrew Philip Meachin.

Gray, formerly of Duke Street, Staveley, admitted theft. He was also ordered to pay £579 compensation.