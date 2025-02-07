Chesterfield man jailed after telling people he was carrying a bomb – during hoax that saw armed police deployed to scene
Leon Daines had a device in his hand and went up to members of the public in Talbot Crescent, Hasland, claiming that he had a bomb.
One witness said Daines told him: “There’s C4 in this tin – if you pull the pin it will explode.”
Armed police officers were called to the scene at 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 11 2024 – and found him in the street squirting a water pistol at passing vehicles.
The 39-year-old, of no fixed abode, was charged with causing a bomb hoax by communicating false information.
He admitted the offence and was jailed for four months at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.
After sentencing, Sergeant Josh Carter, of Chesterfield Safter Neighbourhood Team, said: “This incident obviously caused alarm in the community and took up a significant amount of police resources, including deploying armed officers.
“Let this be a lesson to anyone thinking about committing acts such as this that tie-up police time – we will not tolerate it and you could find yourself behind bars.”