Chesterfield man fined after woman injured by Rottweiler on Trans Pennine Trail

A Chesterfield man has been fined after a woman was injured by a Rottweiler on the Trans Pennine Trail.

Jamie Brunt’s two pets – named Rogue and Yuna – have were made subject of contingency destruction orders following the incident on the popular walking route near Inkersall on July 29 last year. Brunt, 41, admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury – it is understood the injury was caused by only one of the animals.

When Brunt appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court district judge Jonathan Taaffe ordered Brunt, of Wensley Way, Staveley, to pay £300 compensation to the victim and the defendant was fined an additional £200. Under the terms of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 the dogs may be allowed to live if certain control conditions are met, such as muzzling and being kept on a lead in public.