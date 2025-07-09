Chesterfield man admits possession of explosives and improvised fuses

A Chesterfield man has admitted 14 counts of making explosives dating back to 2009 – including possession of IEDs and improvised fuses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Spinks, 52, admitted the charges today (Wednesday) at Derby Crown Court – the same day his trial was due to commence having previously pleaded not guilty.

Charges state that between 2009 and 2024 Spinks made explosives from hexamethylene and triperoxide diamine, an “improvised fuse coated in black powder” and “an improvised explosive device containing black powder”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A barrister representing Spinks, formerly of Kingsley Avenue, told Derby Crown Court this morning that the defendant had the materials “for his own purposes, which were experimental”.

Police and bomb squad at the scene on July 19 last year

He added that Spinks was “reckless in regard as to whether injury could be caused”.

The discovery of the materials led police to close a section of Kingsley Avenue between Church Street and Burns Road.

Three homes were initially evacuated before residents from a further 32 properties were told to leave.

A rest centre was established at Queen's Park Sports Centre for residents.

Spinks will be sentenced later today or possibly tomorrow morning at the same court.