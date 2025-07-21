Chesterfield hit-and-run driver who killed pensioner while high on laughing gas jailed for over 16 years

A Chesterfield man who was captured on CCTV inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons after a crash that killed a pensioner has been jailed for 16 years and six months.

Cain Byrne, 20, of Redvers Buller Road, Chesterfield, was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison on Monday, July 21 after he killed 81-year-old Graham Slinn earlier this year.

The courtroom heard how on April 4, Byrne was driving a VW Golf and collided with Graham on the A57 near Todwick, South Yorkshire. Following the collision, Byrne fled the scene and left members of the public to help Graham.

Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, Graham was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Byrne was jailed after being sentenced today (Monday, July 21). Credit: South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police immediately turned their attention to catching his killer, finding the car and securing justice for Graham and his family.

Due to level of criminality involved and the challenges facing officers, a joint investigation between the Serious Collisions Unit (SCU) and the Major Crime Unit was launched.

The senior officer in the case, Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, explained the work that was carried out to convict Byrne.

He said: “Through good, investigative work at the scene in the immediacy after the collision, the SCU identified that the car involved in the collision was on a false registration plate.

“We were able to show that Byrne had connections to the car, and he was quickly arrested, but we needed the car.

“We spent hours trawling footage to piece together the car’s movements, while others were working hard to find the car, which was later found burned out in the Derbyshire area.

“A breakthrough in the investigation came when officers tracked the car from the scene of the collision to an address several miles away, as well as locations in between.

“Our aim was to ensure he could never harm anyone in our communities again.”

Byrne was re-arrested on April 12 in Derbyshire and brought back to custody in South Yorkshire, where experienced detectives questioned him in multiple interviews.

He answered ‘no comment’ throughout and even when Graham’s family tribute was read aloud to him, his coldness continued.

Byrne was a disqualified driver, driving without a licence, without insurance and using a false cloned number plate on the car. He was also seen on all CCTV inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons, even immediately after killing Graham.

Byrne pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing in May and received his sentence today.

CI Woodward continued: “Our thoughts remain with Graham’s family and friends, and I hope today’s sentencing brings them some further closure knowing Byrne will now face a lengthy time in prison.

“We know those involved in criminality are likely to take greater risks and Byrne’s behaviour is a true reflection of this and why the work of our roads policing officers is greatly important.

“We are continuing to work hard to reduce casualties on the roads of South Yorkshire through education, prevention and deterring criminals from the use of our road network.

“I would also like to thank the public for your support during what was a challenging investigation, we are stronger with our communities’ help and it does not go unnoticed.”

In addition to Byrne’s 16 and a half year sentence to prison, he was further banned from driving for 17 years and eight months.