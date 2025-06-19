“Callous” Derbyshire drug addict jailed for life after strangling man to death in his own home

A Derbyshire drug addict has been jailed for life after strangling his neighbour to death before fleeing the scene.

Lee Young murdered Shaun Harriman on September 29 2024, in the victim’s room at the house they shared in Howitt Street, Heanor.

The 38-year-old denied murdering Mr Harriman, instead telling a jury at Derby Crown Court that he had strangled him in ‘self-defence’ after an argument between the pair, who had previously ‘got on well’.

After the murder, Young moved Mr Harriman’s body on to his bed in a bid to cover his tracks. He then left the address and went to take drugs.

Later, in a further attempt to avoid suspicion, Young ‘burgled’ Mr Harriman’s room, stealing his wallet, phone and some paperwork.

The body of Mr Harriman, who was 62, was found the next day (September 30) when housing officers attended his room just before 11.55am.

Young was arrested the same day and subsequently charged with murder. He was found guilty of murder after a three-week trial at Derby Crown Court in May, after the jury deliberated for just over four hours.

Young appeared at the same court for sentence today (Thursday, June 19) where he was jailed for life – and ordered to serve a minimum term of 19 years and 106 days.

Detective Inspector Kane Martin, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Unit, said: ”Mr Harriman was killed in the one place where he should have been the safest – in his own home.

“Lee Young not only ended Mr Harriman’s life, but then made attempts to cover his tracks, before going to take drugs.

“His callous behaviour continued when he returned to the property to stage a burglary to try and hide even further what he had done, including moving Shaun’s body.

“The fact he then pled not guilty in court and still didn’t face up to what he had done shows his complete lack of remorse for his actions.

“For Shaun’s family no prison sentence will ever be able to bring him back, but I hope knowing that Young is behind bars for some considerable time will help them to begin looking to the future.”