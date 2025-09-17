Banned Chesterfield driver who fled police at 100mph with four burst tyres jailed

A banned Chesterfield driver who fled police in a car with four burst tyres at 100mph has been jailed.

During one incident on August 24 already-banned Tyler Wilson was spotted driving a Ford Galaxy on the A61 just over the border in South Yorkshire. He was brought to a stop by police stinger spikes placed on the road, causing all four tyres to burst.

However, commenting on the incident, Judge Jonathan Straw told him: “You nonetheless persisted, driving with a car in that condition at speeds of 100mph. How you didn’t seriously injure and or kill yourself, let alone anybody else is no small wonder.”

The court heard when Wilson, 24, was finally brought to a stop he climbed into the back seat in an attempt to claim he was not the driver. This was just one of a long list of motoring offences committed by drug-addled Wilson.

Judge Straw added: “A car driven in the way you drive it is the most dangerous of weapons. You’re not in control and if you veer off the road everyone is in danger, not just you.”

Wilson, of London Street, New Whittington, admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned, driving uninsured, failing to stop, drug driving – namely cannabis and cocaine, cannabis possession and damaging a police vehicle. He was Jailed for three years and banned from driving for driving for six years and six months.