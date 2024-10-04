Antisocial behaviour incidents in August around Chesterfield - the latest police figures with 34 reports in one neighbourhood

Pictured below are the areas in and around Chesterfield most-affected by antisocial behaviour in August.

The data comes from Derbyshire Police’s latest crime statistics for the town – available at police.co.uk

One of the neighbourhoods saw 34 reports to police over the one-month period.

Under the terms of the Crime and Disorder Act antisocial behaviour is defined as “acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons”.

Typical behaviours associated with the term include excessive or persistent noise, abusive or insulting behaviour, shouting, screaming, swearing or drunkenness, using violence or threatening to use violence, vandalism, graffiti or fly–tipping and using cars or motorbikes illegally.

The latest police figures

1. Chesterfield antisocial behaviour incidents in August

23 reports

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

11 reports

3. Staveley

31 reports

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

