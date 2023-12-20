Fire crews have saved two occupants and two dogs after a fire broke in a house in Derbyshire.

Firefighters were called to reports of a house fire on Linden Grove in Sandiacre at 8.19pm on Tuesday, December 19. Long Eaton Fire Station, Ilkeston Community Fire Station, Stapleford Fire Station and Ascot Drive Fire Station attended.

When they arrived at the scene the house fire was already well-developed. Linden Grove was closed while emergency services were dealing with the incident and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Two occupants were rescued from a first-floor window and were assessed at the scene by paramedics. Fire crews also rescued their two dogs.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is set to be launched today.