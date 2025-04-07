Countywide showcase for Derbyshire artists over late May Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire artists will get their chance to showcase their talents next month when Derbyshire Open Arts takes place across the county over the Bank Holiday weekend of 24th-26th May.

In all there will be 245 artists exhibiting in 68 different venues, allowing the public to check out a huge variety of arts and crafts from 10am to 4pm.

Leaflets explaining who to find and where are available from libraries and tourist information boxes across the county or from www.derbyshireopenarts.co.uk.

From that you will be able to create your own artists trail.

Among the artists taking part is Janice Robinson, who will be at The Old School House, Stanton by Dale, Ilkeston, and she said: “This is a fantastic event and I am very much looking forward to it and the exposure it will give my work.

“I work in watercolours, acrylic and encaustic art and I love to create a wide variety of work so as to maintain visually stimulating and sometimes quirky work.

“My Absolute Art encaustic workshops offer the chance to create stunning one-of-a-kind artworks without the need for traditional painting or drawing skills.

“This versatile and addictive medium allows anyone to achieve beautiful results.”

Janice can be contacted on 07882 234127.

The huge range of work to visit at Derbyshire open Art covers a wide range of mediums from sterling silver hallmarked jewellery by Allison Brandon to fused and stained glass art by Sally Beeston and from metal fabrication, engineering and armorer techniques to create sculpture inspired by the wild

bird and insect species of the Peak District by Doug Nicholson to Emily Murch’s weaved stories in cloth, creating heirloom textiles and wearable art, inspired mainly by the natural world.