Council 'keen' to start work on building steps to link Chesterfield retail parks

Derbyshire County Council says 'details are being finalised' for a project which will see new steps connecting two retail parks in Chesterfield.

The steps will eventually link Ravenside Retail Park with the Lordsmill Retail Park.

The site where the steps will eventually be contructed.

Building work had been due to begin in 2017 - but the project is being delayed because of land ownership issues.

A council spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: "Details are being finalised for the council to take ownership of this piece of land and then work will start on the project.

"The funding is set aside and we are keen to get the work started but there is no date set yet."

The budget for this job is £25,000, the council previously revealed.

Currently, some people gain access to the retail parks by going up and down a steep, dangerous embankment.

Fencing has been put up to try and stop members of the public from doing this.