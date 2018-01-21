Council invites residents to view plans for new cycle path in Derbyshire

Derbyshire County Council is inviting residents to view plans for a new cycle path in north east Derbyshire.

Detailed designs for a new shared cycle path along the B6057 between Dronfield and Unstone will be on show at two venues next week.

If approved, the scheme will involve widening the footpath on one side of the road. This will create a 1.5-mile stretch of path for pedestrians and cyclists.

The path will run adjacent to the road between Cemetery Road, Dronfield, and the entrance to the Peak Resort development in Unstone.

Plans will be on display at Dronfield library between 10am and 5pm on Wednesday and at the Sandpiper Hotel on Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, between 4pm and 8pm on Friday.

Derbyshire County Council officers will be on hand to explain details of the proposals and answer questions.

Feedback will be used to inform the final layout of the scheme.