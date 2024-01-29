Council and Commissioner announce new permanent policing presence in Bolsover town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the Commissioner’s commitment to delivering strong and visible local policing across Derbyshire, the Commissioner has agreed to the new partnership with Bolsover District Council which has seen the local Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) move into office accommodation at its contact centre on Cotton Street.

The move establishes a permanent policing presence in Bolsover and means response officers no longer need to travel from Clay Cross or Killamarsh when called to incidents.

Contractors have now completed building works to create the new drop-in centre including the creation of welfare facilities, an office and an interview room suitable for the SNT. Officers have started to move into the premises this week.

Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster with members of the local Safer Neighbourhood Team

The delivery of Strong Local Policing is a key priority in the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan.

Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster said: “This announcement will be welcomed by our residents in Bolsover. It fulfils my commitment to delivering a strong and visible policing presence in the heart of the town.

“Increasing the amount of time officers can spend on frontline duties within our communities is a key priority for me. This new police base was needed in the Bolsover area and will make our officers more accessible to the public as well as enable them to respond more swiftly and effectively when they need help.

“I am grateful to our partners, Bolsover District Council, for their support and enthusiasm in agreeing this new partnership. Both organisations are determined to improve the safety of people who live and work in Bolsover and ensure the public’s priorities are tackled robustly. This is a significant investment in policing in Bolsover and demonstrates my commitment to keeping officers visible in the heart of the communities in which they serve.”

Leader of Bolsover District Council, Cllr Steve Fritchley, said: “Improving the safety of our communities is a top priority for us and by working together with the Police & Crime Commissioner, we will now see an increased police presence in the town for the benefit of our local communities.