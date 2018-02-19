Coroner will try and find out who stabbed Chesterfield man to death

A coroner has said she will try and find out who stabbed Chesterfield man Darren Broadbent to death and why.

Mr Broadbent was found dead at a flat in Thorntree Court on Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, on August 1, 2016, after he was stabbed in the chest.

A pre-inquest review took place at Chesterfield coroners' court today.

During the hearing, coroner Kathryn Hayes said a full inquest into Mr Broadbent’s death will take at least four days. A date is yet to be fixed.

Ms Hayes said: "The identity of who stabbed Mr Broadbent is unknown.

"During the course of the inquest, I will have to decide if he was stabbed lawfully or unlawfully.

"I will try to ascertain who stabbed him and why."

She added that she would not be able to name 'any particular person' suspected of being involved in his death because of the law - no civil or criminal liability may be apportioned in a coroners' court.

But Ms Hayes said: "If, during the proceedings, police decide to bring charges, the inquest will be adjourned."

Following Mr Broadbent's death, Susan Shaw, 45, was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Two men - Jaiden Browne-Evans, 18, of Beaver Hill Road, Sheffield, and a 15-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons - were charged with murdering Mr Broadbent.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service later said convictions were not realistic so the charges against them were dropped.