Continental-style cafe bar could launch in Chesterfield town centre

A continental-style cafe bar could launch at Chesterfield’s former Post Office.

Bristol-based company Loungers Ltd has submitted a premises licence application to Chesterfield Borough Council seeking permission to operate at the Grade II-listed building on the Market Place.

An artist's impression of how Chesterfield's former Post Office may eventually look. Picture submitted.

In 2016, national developers Telereal Trillium and Chesterfield architects WCEC received conditional planning permission to transform the ground floor of the property into a large commercial unit with a rear communal courtyard and create seven luxury apartments across the first and second floors.

Loungers Ltd's premises licence application states that the site would undergo a 'major refurbishment' to become the Chesterfield Lounge.

It adds: "The operation will be a food-led continental-style cafe bar.

"Opening will be all day every day with the menu available throughout the day and evening.

"There will be a focus towards being family-friendly with a selection of board games, daily newspapers and a free book swap facility.

"Music will be limited to background only."

Loungers Ltd - which was set up by three friends in 2002 - operates across the UK.

In the planning application submitted to the borough council in 2016, WCEC stated: "The scheme aims to deliver additional job opportunities for the people of Chesterfield along with increasing housing in the town centre.

"The proposed dwellings and commercial unit will be built to a high specification which will be sympathetically applied to the Grade II-listed building."

The documents added: "There is no parking provision proposed for the ground floor unit or for the residential accommodation. The courtyard presently offers minimal parking. However, due to the scheme’s central location, parking has been deemed unnecessary during pre-application discussions and the courtyard is thought to be better served as amenity space for the residents."

The Chesterfield Post Office building closed in 2014 and moved its service to WH Smith in the Pavements Shopping Centre.

It was one of 70 high street Post Office branches to shut.