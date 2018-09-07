Conservatives 'make history' in Eckington

Conservatives have hailed an 'amazing victory' in a Derbyshire council by-election.

On Thursday night, Eckington resident Jeremy Kenyon became the first Tory to be elected to Eckington Parish Council in many years.

From left to right, Lee Rowley MP, local campaigner Oscar Gomez-Reaney, Coun Jeremy Kenyon and Coun Alex Dale at the Eckington Parish Council by-election count on Thursday night.

The Conservatives won 400 votes against 282 Labour votes in the by-election, with only the two main parties standing. Turnout was 24.67 per cent.

Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, said: "This is an amazing victory for Eckington.

"The result shows that people were ready for a breath of fresh air at the parish council.

"I know Jeremy will hit the ground running as the new councillor and will work hard to tackle local issues, such as opposing all local fracking proposals and starting a new conversation on how we can regenerate the town centre.

"Thank you to all residents who turned out to vote and helped to make history."

Councillor Jeremy Kenyon said: "I'd like to thank everyone who lent me their support in this important by-election.

"I want to say to Eckington residents: regardless of how you voted, I'm here to stand up for you and will always be happy to do what I can to help if you need me.

"The hard work very much starts now and I'm looking forward to working with local residents to help our great town to achieve its full potential."

Coun Alex Dale, chairman of North Derbyshire Conservatives, added: "Massive congratulations to Coun Jeremy Kenyon.

"I know how hard he works for local residents in Eckington and he'll bring a host of new ideas and talent to Eckington Parish Council.

"This is the fourth parish council seat the Conservatives have taken from Labour in North East Derbyshire this year alone, after another historic victory at Killamarsh Parish Council earlier this year.

"I'm glad that residents are seeing the great work that our local Conservative campaigners are achieving throughout the whole district."