Missing person: Thepalo

Thepalo, 17, hasn’t been seen for more than 24 hours and is believed to be in Derby.

The last known sighting of him was at 1.30pm yesterday (Sunday, July 30).

He is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, and of a slim build with short black afro hair.

Thapelo was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, navy blue jacket with hood and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary.

When doing so people are asked to use the reference number 371 of 30 July.

Use any of the following methods:

Website – use an online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message via @DerPolContact

Phone – call us on 101