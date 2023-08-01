Concerns growing over missing Derbyshire teen
Thepalo, 17, hasn’t been seen for more than 24 hours and is believed to be in Derby.
The last known sighting of him was at 1.30pm yesterday (Sunday, July 30).
He is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, and of a slim build with short black afro hair.
Thapelo was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, navy blue jacket with hood and black trainers.
Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary.
When doing so people are asked to use the reference number 371 of 30 July.
Use any of the following methods:
Website – use an online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Twitter – direct message via @DerPolContact
Phone – call us on 101
You can also anonymously contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the their website.