Community rallies round to brave the shave for courageous Derbyshire schoolboy Donte

A Peak District community has joined together to show support for a nine-year-old who is undergoing intensive treatment for cancer.

When Donte Tucker was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a few weeks ago, his first wish was to shave his head before all his hair fell out, surrounded by his family and friends in the local pub.

Since his diagnosis,the Eyam Primary School pupil has been receiving intensive chemotherapy treatment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital - and his mother Nicola, who is self-employed, has given up work to care for him.

To show support for the family, Eleanor Brett, Nicola’s best friend, organised a fundraising night.

Donte, of Grindleford, was joined by his best friend Adey and 13-year-old brother Fabian, at The Miners Arms in Eyam, where all three shaved their hair.

However, the boys were not alone in braving the shave, as many other schoolchildren and adults in the community also joined in.

Eleanor said: “I just wanted to raise enough money for Nicola not to have to worry about paying the bills and to take him to hospital.

“Donte loves motorbikes, so I thought anything extra could be used for something bike related on his good days.

“The pub was packed out. We’d just like to say a massive thanks to the community, the hairdressers Ruth and Mary and the pub for putting the food on. It was a celebration night, to show Donte has amazing he is and how much support he has.

“Despite everything, Donte is always upbeat. He was so happy and smiled all night long, he made us all cry.”

Since fundraising began last week, over £3,500 has been raised to help Donte.

Eleanor added: “His mum battled breast cancer a few years ago, and raised over £2,500 for Macmillan.

“She hates handouts and would rather the money go to charity, but I’ve told her once he’s beaten this we can then raise money for charity.

“They’re quite a strong family and everyone is supportive. They’ve got a lot of people that love them. Nicola was overwhelmed with the kindness and the community spirit.”

Donte is currently back in hospital, following a reaction to his chemotherapy, and is due to start his next round tomorrow (Wednesday).

n To make a donation, go to to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/donte