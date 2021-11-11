Collision causing traffic problems on A617 in Derbyshire

A collision between two vehicles is causing traffic to build on the A617 eastbound in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 12:58 pm
A collision near Doe Lea is causing issues for drivers on the A617.

At about 12pm, Derbyshire Police reported there had been a minor collision between two vehicles on the A617 at Doe Lea, before J29 of the M1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This has led to traffic problems for drivers in Derbyshire attempting to reach both Mansfield and the motorway.

Derbyshire Police are waiting for a recovery team to arrive to remove the vehicles, and delays are expected in the area until the road is cleared.

DerbyshireA617Mansfield