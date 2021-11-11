Collision causing traffic problems on A617 in Derbyshire
A collision between two vehicles is causing traffic to build on the A617 eastbound in Derbyshire.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 12:58 pm
At about 12pm, Derbyshire Police reported there had been a minor collision between two vehicles on the A617 at Doe Lea, before J29 of the M1.
This has led to traffic problems for drivers in Derbyshire attempting to reach both Mansfield and the motorway.
Derbyshire Police are waiting for a recovery team to arrive to remove the vehicles, and delays are expected in the area until the road is cleared.