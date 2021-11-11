A collision near Doe Lea is causing issues for drivers on the A617.

At about 12pm, Derbyshire Police reported there had been a minor collision between two vehicles on the A617 at Doe Lea, before J29 of the M1.

This has led to traffic problems for drivers in Derbyshire attempting to reach both Mansfield and the motorway.