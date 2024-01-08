Cold health alert issued for Derbyshire - as low temperatures set to pose health hazard for vulnerable
As the Met Office is forecasting a period of lower-than-average temperatures this week. The yellow cold health alert is in place in Derbyshire until 12pm on Friday January, 12.
Under the new CHA system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, an amber alert means that cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time, with potential for the whole population to be at risk and where other sectors may also start to observe impacts, indicating a coordinated response is required.
Dr Vanessa MacGregor, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control at UKHSA East Midlands said: “With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.
“Cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, so it can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.
“Temperatures are expected to turn particularly cold overnight, as we would expect at this time of year. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65 it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom, in the coming days.”