Climber suffers serious head injury after 10 metre fall in Peak District – as air ambulance and mountain rescue called
Edale Mountain Rescue was called to assist a climber, who had fallen 10 metres in the Horseshoe Quarry area of Stoney Middleton. Despite wearing a helmet, the climber sustained a serious head injury.
East Midlands Ambulance Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and Derbyshire Constabulary, also attended.
Once treated for their injuries, the climber was packaged into a vacuum mattress and placed onto a Mountain Rescue stretcher before being conveyed to the top of the quarry to the air ambulance for onward transport to Sheffield Northern General Hospital trauma unit for scans and further treatment.
The casualty’s climbing partner was taken to hospital by Derbyshire Constabulary and received treatment for rope burns on their hands.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “A fantastic muti agency response from all the emergency services where all the training we do, came together to give the best possible outcome for the casualty. We all wish the casualty a swift recovery.”