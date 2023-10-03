Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edale Mountain Rescue was called to assist a climber, who had fallen 10 metres in the Horseshoe Quarry area of Stoney Middleton. Despite wearing a helmet, the climber sustained a serious head injury.

East Midlands Ambulance Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and Derbyshire Constabulary, also attended.

Once treated for their injuries, the climber was packaged into a vacuum mattress and placed onto a Mountain Rescue stretcher before being conveyed to the top of the quarry to the air ambulance for onward transport to Sheffield Northern General Hospital trauma unit for scans and further treatment.

The casualty’s climbing partner was taken to hospital by Derbyshire Constabulary and received treatment for rope burns on their hands.