Climber suffers back injury after three metre fall in the Peak District

A climber was rescued after falling three metres in the Peak District.

Edale Mountain Rescue attended the incident at Burbage North just before 5pm on Wednesday, October 18.

As team members were starting to arrive, they started the primary survey of the climber. It soon turned out that the casualty sustained a back injury and further injuries were suspected.

Due to the nature of the injuries, Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called but unfortunately because of the low cloud in the area, they were unable to land. A road ambulance had to be deployed to the incident.

