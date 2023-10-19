Climber suffers back injury after three metre fall in the Peak District
Edale Mountain Rescue attended the incident at Burbage North just before 5pm on Wednesday, October 18.
As team members were starting to arrive, they started the primary survey of the climber. It soon turned out that the casualty sustained a back injury and further injuries were suspected.
Due to the nature of the injuries, Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called but unfortunately because of the low cloud in the area, they were unable to land. A road ambulance had to be deployed to the incident.
After strong analgesia, a pelvic binder was applied to support and protect the climber. The casualty was then stretchered back to the road side before being placed in a Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust for transport to Sheffield Northern General Hospital and further treatment.