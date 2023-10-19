News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Climber suffers back injury after three metre fall in the Peak District

A climber was rescued after falling three metres in the Peak District.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Oct 2023, 21:28 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 21:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Edale Mountain Rescue attended the incident at Burbage North just before 5pm on Wednesday, October 18.

As team members were starting to arrive, they started the primary survey of the climber. It soon turned out that the casualty sustained a back injury and further injuries were suspected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Due to the nature of the injuries, Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called but unfortunately because of the low cloud in the area, they were unable to land. A road ambulance had to be deployed to the incident.

Most Popular
Mountain Rescue team were called to reports of a fallen climber at Burbage North in Peak District just before 5 pm on Wednesday, October 18.Mountain Rescue team were called to reports of a fallen climber at Burbage North in Peak District just before 5 pm on Wednesday, October 18.
Mountain Rescue team were called to reports of a fallen climber at Burbage North in Peak District just before 5 pm on Wednesday, October 18.

After strong analgesia, a pelvic binder was applied to support and protect the climber. The casualty was then stretchered back to the road side before being placed in a Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust for transport to Sheffield Northern General Hospital and further treatment.

Related topics:ClimberPeak DistrictYorkshire Air AmbulanceNHS TrustYorkshire Ambulance Service