Climber rescued after incident in Derbyshire's Peak District
Mountain rescue teams were called to help a stricken climber in the Peak District this weekend.
Monday, 21st March 2022, 8:53 am
Members of Edale Mountain Rescue Team attended the incident at Froggatt Edge, in the Hope Valley, at 5pm on Sunday, March 20.
A spokesperson said the incident involved a fallen climber who had sustained a wrist and lower leg injury.
"Team members were quickly on scene to administer pain relief before the ankle was splinted,” the unit added in a Facebook post.
The climber was later taken to hospital by a friend.