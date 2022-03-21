Climber rescued after incident in Derbyshire's Peak District

Members of Edale Mountain Rescue Team attended the incident at Froggatt Edge, in the Hope Valley, at 5pm on Sunday, March 20.

A spokesperson said the incident involved a fallen climber who had sustained a wrist and lower leg injury.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called to help a stricken climber in the Peak District this weekend. Image: Edale Mountain Rescue Team.

"Team members were quickly on scene to administer pain relief before the ankle was splinted,” the unit added in a Facebook post.