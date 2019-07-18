'Climate change emergency' declared in Chesterfield

A 'climate change emergency' has been declared in Chesterfield.

Labour-led Chesterfield Borough Council made the announcement during a meeting on Wednesday.

Climate change campaigners in Chesterfield before the council debate. Pictures by Jason Chadwick.

It was attended by climate change campaigners, schoolchildren and members of the public - many of whom held demonstrations at Chesterfield Town Hall ahead of the meeting.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, deputy leader, proposed a motion which called for the authority to take leadership on tackling climate change.

Coun Serjeant said: "I am delighted that the motion was accepted by my fellow councillors.

"By declaring a climate emergency in the full council meeting we as a council hope to show leadership in this important issue for our community.

"A working group will be set up including representatives from the council, community and business to establish how we can work together to make a real difference in our community.

"Tackling the effects of climate change is a key priority for the council.

"Therefore, I proposed the motion which will guide the future direction of the council to reduce its carbon footprint and to help others in Chesterfield work towards reducing their carbon use.

"I'd like to thank all the members of the public who came to hear the debate.

"Tackling this is very much about everyone making a difference.

"We can all do our bit as individuals, employees, within local businesses and in the voluntary sector.

"This way we can have the maximum impact and protect our environment together."

Chesterfield Liberal Democrats' campaign for the council to set a date of 2030 to become carbon neutral was rejected by all Labour councillors.

Coun Ed Fordham said: "It was sad and sickening to see the party politics that Labour played on this crucial issue and disappointing for our borough and young people."

In response, a council spokesperson said: "The working group that will be set up will report back to the council on the date by which Chesterfield can become carbon neutral."

