Clean-up operation to clear rubbish on New Beetwell Street

The Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the B1 bus stop yesterday (January 11) after pictures emerges of people tucked up in sleeping bags on New Beetwell Street surrounded by rubbish.

As well as the safer neighbourhood team, Chesterfield Borough Council attended the clean-up, after the Derbyshire Times brought to light the issue in the area.

Picture courtesy of Chesterfield SNT

As reported yesterday, residents voiced concern about the situation - with many saying they feel 'very intimidated' while waiting for buses along the road and others expressing sadness for the individuals involved.

The safer neighbourhood team said: "If you do come across rough sleepers please encourage them to attend Pathways on Saltergate, Chesterfield for information on where they can acquire accommodation for the night."

Inspector Dave Nicholls, who is in charge of policing in the Chesterfield area, added: "We are continuing to target the long-term issues around anti-social behaviour in the New Beetwell Street area and working in partnership with other local agencies to target concerns. "Our officers are carrying out regular patrols and responding to concerns.