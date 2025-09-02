Clayton pleased to avoid banana skin as Matlock progress

Matlock celebrate Ben Sault's goal against Bottesford. Photo: Michael South

​Adam Clayton was pleased with how his Matlock Town side negotiated a potential FA Cup banana skin on Saturday as they made it two wins on the bounce.

​The Gladiators overcame step five opponents Bottesford Town 4-1 in the first qualifying round, although the teams were level at 1-1 at half-time before Matlock took full control in the second-half.

And Clayton said it was a professional job done.

He said: “I said to the lads that this game we love is here to test us and after starting well and dominating most of the first-half, scoring a goal, we got pegged back which can happen in the FA Cup.

"So the dressing room was a little bit stressed at half-time but we managed to calm it down and keep the players positive, and I think the second-half was one of the best we’ve played this season.

"It’s been the case in quite a few games that we should have been out of sight by half-time and we’ve not quite killed teams off when we’re dominant, so it was good to see us do that eventually.”

The win sets up a second qualifying round against Carlton Town, who play at the same level as Matlock but in the NPL Division One Midlands. They include former Matlock players, brothers Nat and Kieren Watson, in their squad.

On Tuesday night (2nd) Matlock headed to the north-east to take on Consett in a match played after this week’s Mercury went to press.

Attention then turns to the FA Trophy on Saturday, as Division One East rivals Grimsby Borough head to the Proctor Cars Stadium for a match that will be decided on the day.

*Matlock Town confirmed on Monday that striker Montel Gibson has joined National League North side Hereford FC on loan for the rest of the season.

Gibson has scored four times this season but is believed to be struggling with the travelling involved for training and matches from his West Midlands home, given Matlock’s league allocation.

One incoming confirmed on Monday was goalkeeper Jake Oram on loan from Doncaster until January.

Oram spent a brief spell with Matlock last season and will deputise for Myles Boney, who is facing a spell on the sidelines with injury.