Clay Cross Rotary Club has made a £500 donation to the town hospital’s Alton Ward Trust Fund to provide finger probes, which will monitor blood saturation levels, and tympanic thermometers.

Club president Sally Jackson is pictured handing over the cheque to Deborah Brailsford, senior manager of Alton ward at Clay Cross Hospital.

Looking on are the club’s past presidents Chris Jackson and Ray Mountain and Rotarian Sharon Reynolds.