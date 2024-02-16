Church Wilne Rotary Satellite Club Burns Night at Risley Village Memorial Hall
We recently held our annual Burns Night at Risley Village Memorial Hall with family and friends.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
We recently held our annual Burns Night at Risley Village Memorial Hall with family and friends including guests from Rotary clubs from Derby.
The evening included the Haggis being piped in, the traditional address to the Haggis, Scottish fayre, a quiz and entertainment we raised almost £500 towards The Rotary Foundation Charity. A Good time was had by all with guests already looking forward to the next one!
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk