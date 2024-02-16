News you can trust since 1855
Church Wilne Rotary Satellite Club Burns Night at Risley Village Memorial Hall

We recently held our annual Burns Night at Risley Village Memorial Hall with family and friends.
By John CookContributor
Published 16th Feb 2024, 19:14 GMT
The evening included the Haggis being piped in, the traditional address to the Haggis, Scottish fayre, a quiz and entertainment we raised almost £500 towards The Rotary Foundation Charity. A Good time was had by all with guests already looking forward to the next one!

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk

