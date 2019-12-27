Children's safety 'compromised' at Chesterfield school club

A Chesterfield school club has been criticised by Ofsted for compromising children’s safety.

Inspectors visited the Get Set@Cutthorpe Out Of School Club, based at Cutthorpe Primary School, last month and have now published their report.

Get Set @ Cutthorpe Out Of School Club has been criticised by Ofsted.

They found the safety procedures in place at the School Hill site ‘do not ensure children's safety’.

The report says: “Unauthorised individuals can gain access to the playground and the club room. This potentially puts children at risk of exposure to unknown adults.”

The club has 20 places for children aged between four and 10 and employs three members of staff.

In her report, Ofsted inspector Teresa Lester says the club provision does not meet requirements and ordered the club to take urgent steps.

“Children's safety is compromised,” the reports says. “Staff do not have procedures in place to prevent unauthorised persons entering the premises.

“Children could leave the club room and playground unnoticed by staff as the playground gate and club room door are not secure.

“Staff do not record the times that children leave the club for school.

“This means that there is not an accurate record of the times that children are in attendance at the club.”

To meet its requirements, the school must ‘implement effective steps to ensure that the premises are secure at all times and to prevent unauthorised persons entering the premises’.

It must also ‘keep an accurate record of children's hours of attendance’.

The report adds: “Despite this, the children are happy at the club. They are rewarded with praise for being helpful, kind to each other and for using manners.

“Staff have high expectations for children's behaviour.

“Children are supported by staff to write and agree the club's 'golden rules'. This helps them to understand what is expected regarding their behaviour.”

Youngsters are also described as ‘well-mannered’.

“When having meals, they say 'please' and 'thank you' without being prompted by staff,” the report says.

There is also praise for the regular one-to-one supervision meetings which staff at the club benefit from.

