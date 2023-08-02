News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Chesterfield Vegan Market is moving!

Held on the first Sunday of every month, the market, which launched in May 2022, provides traders with the chance to share their vegan and eco-friendly products with the people of Chesterfield (and beyond!), and from this month it will be moving to the main market place.
By Sam BrundishContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read

The monthly Chesterfield Vegan Market, hosted by Rainbow Monkey Events, is moving to the main market place!

The market offers a wide selection of stalls, from hot dogs to cupcakes, candles to cosmetics, and there are often local charities to support too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rainbow Monkey Events’ aim is to bring vibrant vegan markets to a range of locations across the Midlands, with free entry for customers and affordable stall costs for traders. Their events are fully accessible and welcoming to all.

Chesterfiel Market PlaceChesterfiel Market Place
Chesterfiel Market Place
Most Popular

Organiser Sam Brundish said: “We’re excited to be moving to the main market place. Our stallholders should see an increase in footfall, and it will give the market the opportunity to grow.”

You’ll find Chesterfield Vegan Market in the Market Place from 10-4 on the first Sunday of the month (next event Sunday 6th August).

To enquire about having a stall, please email [email protected].

Related topics:Chesterfield