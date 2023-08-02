Chesterfield Vegan Market is moving!

The monthly Chesterfield Vegan Market, hosted by Rainbow Monkey Events, is moving to the main market place!

The market offers a wide selection of stalls, from hot dogs to cupcakes, candles to cosmetics, and there are often local charities to support too.

Rainbow Monkey Events’ aim is to bring vibrant vegan markets to a range of locations across the Midlands, with free entry for customers and affordable stall costs for traders. Their events are fully accessible and welcoming to all.

Organiser Sam Brundish said: “We’re excited to be moving to the main market place. Our stallholders should see an increase in footfall, and it will give the market the opportunity to grow.”

You’ll find Chesterfield Vegan Market in the Market Place from 10-4 on the first Sunday of the month (next event Sunday 6th August).