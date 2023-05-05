News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield Vegan Market celebrates its first anniversary this weekend

The monthly Chesterfield Vegan Market, hosted by Rainbow Monkey Events, launched in May 2022 and is set to celebrate its first anniversary.

By Sam BrundishContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:53 BST

Situated in the town’s New Square, the market is held on the first Sunday of every month andprovides traders with the chance to share their vegan and eco-friendly products with the people of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

At the market, you’ll often find hot food from the likes of No Baloney and Veggies Catering Campaign (who will celebrate their 40th anniversary next year), savoury food from Taylor’s Free From Pies and Khatti Meethi, sweet treats from Bespoke Brownies and Cococheesecakes, homewares from Dash Vegan and Soul Nuah, along with local charities such as Charlie’s Place and The Woodland Trust. There’s always a good selection of gluten free food items as well. Rainbow Monkey Events’ aim is to bring vibrant vegan markets to a range of locations across the Midlands, with free entry for customers and affordable stall costs for traders.

Organiser Sam Brundish said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating Chesterfield Vegan Market’s first birthday and have some exciting things planned! We’re proud to be able to support small, independent businesses, and give them a platform to showcase their creations.”

Chesterfield vegan marketChesterfield vegan market
You’ll find Chesterfield Vegan Market in the New Square from 10-4 on the first Sunday of the month – with the next event taking place this Sunday, May 7.

To enquire about having a stall, please email [email protected]

