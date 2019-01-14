Chesterfield singer Liam Walker receives lots of exciting music offers after amazing performance on The Voice

The future looks bright for a Chesterfield singer who did the town proud when he performed on ITV’s The Voice.

Liam Walker, a tree surgeon, won the hearts of the audience and millions watching on TV - but not could not persuade the show’s coaches to take him on - although they have since admitted they might have made a mistake.

The 36-year-old sang an acoustic rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic Landslide during the blind auditions of the singing competition featuring coaches Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am.

The judges face away from performers during auditions but if they like what they hear they press a button and turn around.

“Since my audition aired on television there has been a bit of a social media frenzy,” Liam said. “I think people were disappointed the coaches did not turn around.

“I have received thousands of messages of love and support and lots and lots of offers of different things. It’s just really strange.”

Liam, who has just become a dad after the birth of his son Marley, admitted he was a bit ‘nervous’ ahead of watching his audition which aired on January 5. But he had nothing to worry about as he proved to be a big hit. His performance has been viewed 170,000 times on YouTube.

He said: “It has been absolutely nuts. Literally within about three minutes of it being aired my phone went absolutely mental.”

And despite the coaches deciding not to turn around for Liam, he said he has no regrets and has made friends for life.

The singer applied to go on the show before and he got to the final stages but had to pull out because he is related to Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs - who was one of the judges on the show at the time.

And during a second attempt he decided that he wanted to continue his music career with his band instead - Liam Walker & The Nevison Gang.

Liam, who is married to Lorna, 30, owner of Pole Athletes in Chesterfield, has since been inundated with offers including a couple of opportunities from already signed bands as well as an offer of a tour and studio recording.

Liam’s single, called Old Pines, will soon be available on Spotify and iTunes.