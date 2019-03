A Chesterfield sex shop has a desire to continue operating in the town.

Darker Enterprises Ltd, which runs Private Shop on Sheffield Road, has put in an application to Chesterfield Borough Council to renew its Sexual Establishment Licence.

According to the application, Private Shop's doors have been open since 1981.

A decision on the application by the council’s licensing committee is yet to come.

