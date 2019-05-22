Chesterfield school's maths day equals lots of fun

Children enjoyed a day celebrating maths at their school - summing it up as 'amazing'.
Youngsters and staff at Spire Infant School on Derby Road dressed up in maths-themed clothes and engaged in a number fun arithmetic-based activities for the special event.
Andrea James, of Spire Infant School, said: "It went really well.
"I was so proud of the children - seeing them enjoying themselves and having fun is always a delight.
"They all came to school dressed up in maths-themed clothes - they looked amazing.
"Throughout the day they rotated around the school, visiting other classes to engage in many fun maths-based activities.
"Our maths days really do raise the profile of mathematics.
"When asked, the majority of our children say that maths is their favourite subject.
"When I ask why, they say it's because it's fun and they enjoy working in groups or partners."