Chesterfield school's maths day equals lots of fun

Children enjoyed a day celebrating maths at their school - summing it up as 'amazing'.

Youngsters and staff at Spire Infant School on Derby Road dressed up in maths-themed clothes and engaged in a number fun arithmetic-based activities for the special event.

Pupils had fun finding hidden numbers in the garden of the school.

Andrea James, of Spire Infant School, said: "It went really well.

"I was so proud of the children - seeing them enjoying themselves and having fun is always a delight.

"They all came to school dressed up in maths-themed clothes - they looked amazing.

Children making numbers out of stickle bricks.

"Throughout the day they rotated around the school, visiting other classes to engage in many fun maths-based activities.

"Our maths days really do raise the profile of mathematics.

"When asked, the majority of our children say that maths is their favourite subject.

"When I ask why, they say it's because it's fun and they enjoy working in groups or partners."