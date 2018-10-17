Chesterfield’s young photographers snap up prizes

Young people took part in Chesterfield’s Chatsworth Road Celebration photographic competition in which the theme was My Day Out.

Jamie-Kayla Richardson-Jarvis won the under 11s section with a photo of Ladybower Reservoir. Eryn Fulman won the 18 and under section with a photo of a sculpture at Chatsworth House. Elle Hickman’s photograph of Sheffield’s Pride Festival was highly commended.

Marisa Cashill, head of audio-visual at Johnston Press in Leeds along with her co-judges, local amateur photographers Steve Mellor and Robert Betts-Coulson.

found that their job was not an easy one as the quality of entries was so high.

Both winners received a gift tToken worth £20 from PC World and photographic magazines bulging with free gifts which were presented by the Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Stuart Brittain, at The Gospel Mission Church, Brampton, as part of the church’s Harvest for the Community.