Chesterfield's street pastors to celebrate six years of service with special talk

Chesterfield's street pastors will celebrate six years of service with a special talk by the man who founded the initiative.

The town's street pastors - uniformed Christians dedicated to helping keep the peace - began their amazing work in 2011.

Working alongside police and paramedics, the trained volunteers visit pubs, clubs, nightclubs, foodspots and taxi outlets and befriend, support and listen to people who need help.

Between the hours of 10pm on Saturday and 3am on Sunday, they hand out items including water to prevent dehydration and flip-flops for revellers unable to walk home in their killer heels.

They also pick up glass bottles in a bid to reduce hospital admissions and remove potential weapons from the streets.

Over the past six years, Chesterfield's street pastors have helped many hundreds of people and had a significant part to play in cutting crime and making people feel safe.

The street pastors' initiative - which operates across the country - was founded by the Reverend Les Isaac in Brixton, south London, in 2003.

In March, Rev Isaac will visit Chesterfield and view the work achieved.

He will give a talk at the Crooked Spire church from 7.30pm on Saturday, March 17.

Ian Birchmore, of Chesterfield street pastors, said: "Street pastors are not allowed to preach or put out any message about their faith unless specifically asked by members of the public.

"These teams have now been assisting the emergency services, venue door staff, fast food outlets, the homeless and revellers for over six years with much success, allowing those on a night out to enjoy themselves without experiencing harm.

"Next time you see one of these blue-clad people on the street late at night or early morning, give them a wave or even a hug - they are there for you."

He added: "In addition to our street pastors we also have a dedicated team of school pastors working along side the staff at Parkside School.

"Our school pastors are an integral part of school life."