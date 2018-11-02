Chesterfield’s Spital Cemetery hosts Remembrance events on November 3 and 5

Friends of Spital Cemetery supported by Chesterfield Borough Council will be holding the first Remembrance service during the week leading up to Remembrance Sunday on November 11.

Those wishing to attend will be able to gather from 2pm, on Monday, November 5, at the chapels in the heart of the cemetery.

The Mayor will lead everyone in remembering the men and women of Chesterfield who served in World War One and World War Two.

Following the event, everyone will be invited to St Leonard’s Centre, on Valley Road, for refreshments.

For those who would like to know more about the Commonwealth War Graves Commission graves and the significant number of men who are remembered on family graves buried elsewhere, the Friends have organised a tour on Saturday, November 3, from 11am to 12.30pm. Those interested can meet at the chapels at the Cemetery.

The terrain in Spital Cemetery is uneven and not suitable for wheelchairs. Donations are welcome to support the work of the Friends of Spital.

There is street parking on Spital Lane and Cemetery Road but also room for parking just inside the gates at the top entrance off Hady Hill on the road leading directly to the chapels.

The cemetery is well served by public transport from the centre of Chesterfield as it is on the main road to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

It is also a short 10 to 15 minute walk from the railway station near the town centre.

Anyone wishing to know more about the Friends of Spital Cemetery can visit www.friendsofspitalcemetery.co.uk and www.facebook.com/FriendsofSpitalCemetery.