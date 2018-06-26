Chesterfield's former magistrates' court will be turned into apartments

A new era beckons for a prominent building in Chesterfield town centre.

On Monday, Chesterfield Borough Council granted conditional planning permission to applicant David Ramsden to convert the town's former magistrates' court into 32 apartments.

The Grade II-listed property, which is located between Rose Hill and West Bars, has been empty for almost 10 years and was put up for sale in 2015.

Last year, the Derbyshire Times exposed extremely concerning images which showed hypodermic needles and heroin inside the old courthouse - as well as extensive damage in rooms and excrement smeared up walls.

In a report, the council's planning committee acknowledged that the development would 'affect a small part of the interior of the listed building' but stated it would 'equate to less than substantial harm'.

The committee added: "The proposals promote a feasible solution to the redevelopment of a key heritage asset within the town centre which has in recent years fallen vacant and has been a target of anti-social behaviour and unauthorised occupation."

Four car parking spaces will be retained as part of the development and seven cycle parking spaces will be provided.

Designed by renowned architect, planner and academic Professor Joseph Stanley Allen, the building was built in 1956 and became listed in 1998.