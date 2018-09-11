Chesterfield's Becky Measures hopes to play Cinderella in Chesterfield panto after Roxanne Pallett exit

Chesterfield star Becky Measures is hoping to grace the stage as Cinderella in the town's pantomime this winter.

Becky - who has appeared in a number of theatre shows and pantomimes across the region - is in contact with Paul Holman Associates, producers of Cinderella at the Pomegranate Theatre.

Ex-Emmerdale actor Roxanne Pallett quit the role of the leading lady after she apologised for wrongly accusing former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas of being a 'woman beater' during a play-fight in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Many people are now backing broadcaster Becky, who has pledged to donate the whole of her fee to the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline - which was set up by her mum Wendy Watson and has helped many thousands of women - should she get to play Cinderella.

Becky told the Derbyshire Times: "After what was a flippant comment, I'm now overwhelmed at the public support and excited about the prospect of an audition.

"The theatre is something I have grown up with and loved.

"When mum put my CV together it surprised even me as to the amount I had actually done.

"I would also be so thrilled to be able to publicise a fantastic cause that saves lives indefinitely through the power of knowledge by donating the wage to them."

Wendy added: "Since the idea was mooted the response from the Chesterfield public has been overwhelming.

"I think the show would be a sell-out with Becky as Cinderella."