Chesterfield's £340m Waterside development takes significant step forward

Chesterfield’s major £340m Waterside development is set to take another significant step forward.

A planning application has been submitted for the construction of a six-storey office building in the Basin Square neighbourhood of the development, as part of the planning permission granted in May 2017.

What Chesterfield Waterside will look like.

Subject to approval, construction of the office accommodation will begin later this year and will be the first building to be constructed in phase one of Basin Square.

In addition to the office accommodation, Basin Square will also have residential apartments, a hotel and multi-storey car park, all sited around a public realm area and newly constructed canal basin.

What did the council say?

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader, said: “I am pleased that the Waterside development is progressing and the planning application for the office accommodation has now be made.

“The decision on the development will be made by my fellow councillors on the council’s planning committee in the coming months.”

The office planning application follows hot on the heels of a plan by Avant Homes to construct 177 homes in The Park neighbourhood of the 16-hectare site.

Recognised as being one of the UK’s largest regeneration projects, Chesterfield Waterside is being led by Chesterfield-based Bolsterstone Group Plc working in conjunction with Arnold Laver Group and Chesterfield Borough Council.

As a result of Waterside and Chesterfield Borough Council receiving a £2.7million Sheffield City Region Infrastructure Fund (SCRIF) grant in 2016, extensive site remediation works have been completed to facilitate the delivery of the phase 1 Basin Square construction works.

'Another major milestone'

Peter Swallow, managing director of the Bolsterstone Group Plc, said: “The submission of the planning application at Basin Square is another major milestone for the development and will deliver the first spade in the ground for this new neighbourhood.

“I am delighted at the progress Chesterfield Waterside is making in 2019. There is great interest in Phase 1 of Basin Square from both investors and occupiers, which has been brought about by the enabling works and granting of consent for the heights and massing of the buildings.”

He added: “It is an exciting time in the development’s timeline.”